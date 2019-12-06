Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best Animated Movies of the Decade

It seems strange, but we are only a few weeks away from 2020. We’re sad to see the 2010s go because it was such a good decade for animated movies. From Coco to Isle of Dogs to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, animation fans were blown away by the breathtaking artistry of this timeless film genre over the past 10 years. We’ve rounded up the best animated movies from the 2010s so you can relive the magic of your favorites or discover a new title to add to your watchlist.

Photo: Sony Pictures

1/10 'Isle of Dogs' (2018) Wes Anderson is a truly unique filmmaker. Whether he’s working with stop motion (Fantastic Mr. Fox) or live action (Grand Hotel Budapest), he knows how to tell an interesting story with creative set design and great acting performances. Isle of Dogs is no different. The movie tells the story of a dog that was dumped on a Japanese island and his long, daunting journey to get back to his owner. Photo: Fox Searchlight

2/10 'Kubo and the Two Strings' (2016) If you enjoyed Corpse Bride, ParaNorman, and Coraline, you definitely should see Kubo and the Two Strings if you happened to miss it a few years ago. This epic Japanese fable features a seemingly normal boy who falls victim to a vengeful spirit. It also features the voice of Matthew McConaughey as a samurai beetle. So that’s "alright alright alright" with us. Photo: Laika

3/10 'Paddington 2' (2018) This one is tough because it’s not completely animated. But the main character is, and to us, that’s all the matters. One of the highest-rated animated movies of all time, this sequel finds the marmalade sandwich-loving bear from "Darkest Peru" incarcerated. Hilarity ensues. Photo: StudioCanal

4/10 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010) At first glance, this animated feature might not feel like it has anything for adults. That is, until you hear the voice actors portraying the main characters. Jay Baruchel from Knocked Up and Deadpool’s T.J. Miller lead this cast of Vikings who realize that maybe they should change their stance on dragons. Photo: DreamWorks



5/10 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018) One of the more recent animated features, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a retelling of the classic story. Miles Morales gets bitten by a radioactive spider and becomes Spider-Man, only to meet Peter Parker and realize that there are multiple universes with different spider-men, including one that’s a pig (Spider-Ham voiced by John Mulaney). Photo: Sony Pictures

6/10 'Inside Out' (2015) You might not realize it, but 2015’s Inside Out is the highest-rated animated feature of all time. The story of Riley and the emotional turmoil she experiences when her parents move to San Francisco is seen through the eyes of her inner emotions, including sadness, anger, joy, fear, and disgust. Photo: Pixar

7/10 'Coco' (2017) Coco tells the story of Miguel who simply wants to be a musician (even though his family forbids it). His journey takes him into the land of the dead where he meets Hector, who leads him on a quest that will completely change the way he thinks about his family and ancestral history for the rest of his life. Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

8/10 'Zootopia' (2016) In this story, Zootopia is a giant, sprawling city. But, instead of humans, it’s inhabited by animals like rabbit police officer Judy Hopps and conman fox Nick Wilde. The strange case the duo gets wrapped up in is definitely unexpected and is a nice twist on an already entertaining and funny film. Photo: Walt Disney Pictures



9/10 'Incredibles 2' (2018) The second sequel on this list proves that sometimes a sequel can actually be better than the original. In this second act, Elastigirl goes back to work. This means that her husband, Mr. Incredible, is home with their three children. Did we mention that they all have superpowers? At the same time, a new criminal called Screenslaver attempts to hypnotize the world through computers. Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

10/10 'The LEGO Movie' (2014) We have to admit, we didn’t have a lot of hope this movie would be any good when it was announced. A LEGO movie doesn’t really sound like anything more than a money grab. But we (and everyone else) were pleasantly surprised by this exciting, funny, well-rounded movie featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, and Will Ferrell. Photo: Warner Bros.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.