Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi Pulls a ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Out of His Hat, Makes Hitler Reappear

by Taylor Salan

That’s right, we said it. Jojo Rabbit brings Adolf Hitler back in the best way possible – to remind us how fallacious and half-witted his ideologies actually were. Most World War II films tend to steer away from depicting Hitler because, well, he’s probably the most reviled person ever to walk the face of the Earth. So when it was first announced that Taika Waititi’s follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok would be a WWII satire with the actor and director playing a comedic version of Hitler, it naturally raised eyebrows throughout Hollywood.

Jojo Rabbit follows a 10-year-old boy who is an enthusiastic member of the Hitler Youth that frequently converses with his imaginary version of Hitler. When Jojo discovers that his mother is secretly sheltering a young Jewish girl, his entire belief system is tested. In an era of history where violence, corruption, and hatred seem to be a prevailing factor in the current state of the world, Jojo Rabbit serves as in meaningful and relevant reminder about the circular nature of history. And it’s all thanks to the brilliant and tactful approach of writer-director-producer-actor Wiatiti. Here’s how he made it work.

Cover Photo: Fox Searchlight

