‘Sesame Street’ Turns 50: Our Favorite Celebrity Cameos
It’s hard to believe a television show could outlive you, but it’s happened. Sesame Street just turned 50 years old. For many of us, this was the first TV show our parents let us watch, and even now, it provokes some tear-jerker nostalgia in us. Somehow, it’s also one of the few longtime television programs that just gets cooler with age. Part of what makes it so entertaining for all ages is the ongoing celebrity cameos. Rock stars, Academy Award-winning actors, comedians, and even political heavyweights have graced the Manhattan-themed set. Today, we relive the best of these special appearances by famous people in GIF form!
Cover Photo: PBS
1/36
Adam Sandler
2/36
Amy Poehler
3/36
Anderson Cooper
4/36
Aziz Ansari
5/36
Benedict Cumberbatch
6/36
Bill Hader
7/36
Bruno Mars
8/36
Colin Farrell
9/36
Daveed Diggs
10/36
Gwen Stefani
11/36
Henry Cavill
12/36
Hugh Jackman
13/36
Ice Cube
14/36
Jack Black
15/36
Janelle Monáe
16/36
Jason Derulo
17/36
Jason Mraz
18/36
John Krasinksi
19/36
Jon Hamm
20/36
Jude Law
21/36
Julia Roberts
22/36
Lin-Manuel Miranda
23/36
Lupita Nyong'o
24/36
Macklemore
25/36
Mark Ruffalo
26/36
Maya Rudolph
27/36
Michelle Obama
28/36
Mindy Kaling
29/36
Natalie Portman
30/36
Nick Jonas
31/36
Nicole Kidman
32/36
Robin Williams
33/36
Steve Carell
34/36
Usher
35/36
Zach Galifianakis
36/36
Zachary Quinto
