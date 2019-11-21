Speed Binge: 10 Netflix Shows We Want to Watch at a Faster Pace (For One Reason or Another)

'The I-Land'

There’s no doubt that The I-Land is a pretty blatant rip-off of survival shows like Lost and The Walking Dead. In fact, we used a GIF from the former and you didn’t even realize it. The series has only been out for a few months, but it is already being hailed as possibly the worst show that Netflix has ever produced. While this show doesn’t get anywhere close to the shows that it is trying to emulate, The I-Land is also in the running for the series with the worst title of all time. Perhaps a quick speed binge can erase the fundamental misunderstanding of the show’s quality by its creators. However, it seems impossible to enjoy this show, even if Netflix’s new variable playback feature appears to be a fitting option for it.