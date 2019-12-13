Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Most Underrated Indie Films of the Decade

Independent movies are those little diamonds in the rough that don’t operate under the creative restraints of the studio system. They’re unique stories that change the way we view the industry. Indies are the feet with which the rest of the cinema uses to walks around. Sometimes Hollywood doesn’t look down enough and appreciate the truly exceptional work done by independent filmmakers. Here are our picks for the most underrated indie films of the decade.

1/10 'A Ghost Story' A ghost returns to his home after passing away only to find that he is stuck in time and must watch his wife, and the world, move on without him. Haunting, contemplative, and satisfying, this film is something else. Also, Casey Affleck knows how to wear a bedsheet.

2/10 'Enough Said' James Gandolfini and Julia Louis-Dreyfus shine in this charming film about adult dating. This was Gandolfini's last role before his untimely passing that should not be forgotten.

3/10 'The Fundamentals of Caring' The Fundamentals of Caring follows a retired writer who takes a job as a caretaker for a disabled young man, who he then takes on a road trip. It succeeds in large part due to the fact that Paul Rudd is always charming but also because of Craig Roberts' turn as the sardonic Trevor.

4/10 'The Way Way Back' This is a coming-of-age story about an awkward teen who gets a job at a water park to avoid his less-than-perfect home situation. It may feel similar to other indies; however, it separates itself from the rest with an awesome cast and expertly-written script.



5/10 'I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore' A depressed woman and her eccentric neighborhood set out to find the people who burglarized the former's home. Poignant, brutal, and funny, I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore is the love child of Reservoir Dogs and Little Miss Sunshine.

6/10 'Mud' The movie that sparked the McConaissance has been critically acclaimed and might still be underrated. A modern-day The Adventures of Huck Finn, Mud one of the best films of the past decade.

7/10 'Blue Valentine' This is one of the best indies of the decade. With powerhouse performances by Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, Blue Valentine is a deeply affecting look at a marriage that feels more real than fictional.

8/10 'Wind River' Wind River, about a hunter who helps an FBI agent track down a predator, is writer Taylor Sheridan's best film, beating out both Sicario and Hell or High Water.



9/10 'Sing Street' Sing Street follows an '80s-era youth, Conor, who moves to the tough inner city of Dublin and starts a band to fit in (and win the girl). With a fantastic soundtrack laced with unparalleled optimism, Sing Street might be John Carney's best film.

10/10 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople might be this decade's crowning achievement in independent cinema. All of the dialogue in the film feels like it could be spoken by Korg from Thor: Ragnarok. It is the byproduct of a truly unique talent. The film is the first step on the ladder than will make Taika Waititi a household name.

