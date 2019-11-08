This Week in Trailers: ‘The Invisible Man’ Gaslights Elisabeth Moss

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Invisible Man. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The Invisible Man

Universal Pictures has released The Invisible Man trailer for the remake of the classic sci-fi horror flick from writer-director Leigh Whannell and Blumhouse. The film will make its debut on Feb. 28, 2020.

Soul

Disney•Pixar has released the first trailer for Soul, the upcoming animated feature starring Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and Golden Globe winner Tina Fey. The film is slated to release on June 19, 2020.

Bad Boys For Life

Sony Pictures has released a brand new trailer for the highly-anticipated action-comedy threequel Bad Boys for Life, featuring new footage of the film’s action-packed sequences. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the sequel will hit theaters on Jan. 17, 2020.

The Color Out of Space

RLJE Films has released the official Color Out of Space trailer, starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage and based on the H.P. Lovecraft story. The horror film is set to arrive in theaters on Jan. 24, 2020.

Wendy

Fox Searchlight has released the official Wendy trailer and poster for the upcoming fantasy drama that reimagines the classic story of Peter Pan. Directed by Oscar nominee Benh Zeitlin, the film is scheduled to release in theaters on February 28, 2020.

