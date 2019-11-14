Classic 20th Century Fox Movies That Might Get Locked Away in the Disney Vault Forever

With their recent acquisition of Twentieth Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company has consolidated even more of the Hollywood market share. Recently, we learned the worrying news that Disney is quietly and methodically placing classic Fox movies into its vault. Movies are made to bee seen. Without exhibition, either theatrically or on home video, there’s no reason even to make a movie. More than ever, Disney has now positioned itself as the harsh parent of the film industry that wants to punish their children by taking our favorite movies away from us. With this legitimately troubling news in mind, here are 10 classic Twentieth Century Fox movies that you might want to seek out before they potentially get locked away in the Disney vault for the next few decades.

Cover Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

1/10 'Alien' and 'Aliens' Yeah, we know that Alien and Aliens are two movies. However, it’s impossible to choose which is the more critical film between the two. They’re both essential genre movies, which is why it’s a shame that we might not have access to exhibit them for a great while. Ultimately, it’s probably better to snatch these two classics up before our oppressive parents over at Disney decide to lock them away forever.

2/10 'Die Hard' John McTiernan’s action classic is easily one of the greatest films ever made within the genre. In other words, Die Hard is the Christmas movie that we never thought we needed. By removing the film from circulation, Disney’s narcissistic parenting style is not only indicative of its status as a cultural monolith but also their desire to deprive their children of an essential piece of film history.

3/10 'The Princess Bride' The Princess Bride is one of the rare Fox movies that actually fits within Disney’s primary wheelhouse. It also happens to be perhaps one of the most quintessential fairy tale movies ever made. While the film might see release sooner or later due to its status as a bona fide cult classic, losing this film to the Disney vault would probably end up being the equivalent of emotional blackmail.

4/10 'Home Alone' Home Alone is just one of those Christmas classics that you never think you’ll have to live without. Disney has already announced that a reboot of Home Alone will eventually come to their new streaming service. Unfortunately, it also means that Disney will probably use this new abomination to scrub the beloved Christmas film from existence. Much like a controlling parent, Disney thinks that they always know what’s best for you.



5/10 'Titanic' Although James Cameron’s Avatar franchise is probably safe for now, Titanic is most likely going into the vault. American audiences will still have access to the film through Paramount Pictures, but international audiences, unfortunately, will not. While the bond between Jack and Rose is undoubtedly timeless, it seems that the Titanic might end up sharing the same fate as the heart of the ocean itself – at least internationally.

6/10 'Mrs. Doubtfire' As one of Robin Williams’ most accessible and endearing performances, Mrs. Doubtfire is undoubtedly a classic. If the film does indeed get tossed into the Disney vault, it would honestly be a real shame that such a wholesome movie would become unavailable for public exhibition. If this turns out to be the case, Disney itself will position itself as a toxic mom that should also be locked away forever.

7/10 'Fight Club' Considering what Fight Club represents, it’s incredibly ironic that the Mouse House now controls its exhibition. With this in mind, Fight Club is a first-ballot candidate never to be shown again. Although its cultural significance means that the film will live on, Disney will probably do their best to ground us for trying to watch it.

8/10 'The Fly' The mere idea that Disney now owns a movie like The Fly might be stranger than fiction itself. With that said, David Cronenberg’s body horror opus is gory enough to make even the most hardened Brundlefly fans squeamish. Ultimately, The Fly is the type of movie that an overbearing parent like Disney would never want their children to have access to.



9/10 'The Omen' Although The Omen remains a cultural touchstone for many reasons, it’s also the type of movie that Disney probably wants nothing to do with. Not only does the film include a disturbing scene where a character hangs themselves at a children’s party, but it also contains a brutal decapitation scene. If anything, it serves as an analogy for letting go of your need to please your controlling parents, especially when that parent is Disney.

10/10 'Planet of the Apes' (1968) Although 1968’s Planet of the Apes is perhaps best remembered for its infamous ending, it would be a shame to lose this whole franchise to the Disney vault. At the same time, Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes is one of those remakes that should actually stay in the Disney vault. In all seriousness, it would be a shame to lose Charlton Heston’s magical performance and John Chambers’ groundbreaking prosthetic makeup techniques to appease the greed of our corporate overlords.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.