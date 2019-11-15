Parody Plus: Clever Twitter Account Gives Hilariously Honest Portrayal of Disney+ Content
With the launch of Disney+ this month, the streaming wars have officially begun. A full month before the launch, however, audiences got a sneak peek of its forthcoming content via a Disney+ Twitter account, which unveiled its full library with an absolutely insane tweetstorm that lasted hours and yielded over 600 titles. Shortly after the tweets began, some Twitter users began to mock the aggressive announcement pattern with a variety of hilarious parody tweets. In the time since then, an interesting new subset of film Twitter has arisen: entire accounts dedicated to harping on Disney+. While there are already few decent mock Disney+ accounts out in the Twitter-verse, none is more savage than @GetDisneyPlus. From modern classics to hidden gems buried within the Disney vault, this account offers some of the best phony movies and TV shows from the Mouse House. Here are some highlights of the best content that will not be coming to Disney+ anytime soon.
'It Shot Inky In My Stinky'
This epic tale of romance on the high seas features a giant octopus, ink, and, of course, lots of stink to go around.
'High School Funeral: The Musical'
A sequel to the beloved tween classic, this high school comedy features high-energy musical numbers about the dangers of conformity and the death of Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron’s careers.
'Jeffery Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself'
The animated series Puppy Dog Pals returns with a new season where they hilariously try to uncover the mystery behind why Jeffery Epstein didn’t kill himself.
'God’s Not Black (Or a Woman)'
A rousing story that finally sets the record straight in this new spiritual film from Disney Faith.
'Your Toys Have Seen You Masturbate'
This erotic thriller in the vein of Cruel Intentions pits Woody and the gang in a game of cat-and-mouse after they catch Andy pleasing himself in this spin-off of the beloved Pixar series.
'Bill Maher: 'OK Boomer' Is Just as Bad as the N-Word'
From the man who brought you Religulous comes a searing new stand-up special that gets to the heart of why Bill Maher is the ultimate Boomer.
'Weekend at Disney’s'
When two die-hard Disney enthusiasts discover Walt Disney’s dancing corpse, the trio goes on a rip-roaring adventure through Disney World in this slapstick comedy.
'Avengers: The Snyder Cut'
From the greatest living filmmaker who ever walked the Earth, this long-awaited director’s cut will never quench the thirst of butt-hurt fanboys.
'L. Ron'
The creative team behind Battlefield Earth brings you a new semi-autobiographical film that stars John Travolta as Xenu, the misunderstood galactic hero that freed millions of Thetan from their spiritual oppressors.
'My Brother Ben Shapiro Is in Love With a Dildo'
This documentary about the controversial political commentator proves that he is still aiming to be the biggest dildo in modern American politics.
'Queen of Katwe'
Scarlett Johansson stars in another powerful performance that doesn’t cross racial barriers in any way as a white woman in blackface who manages to make something from nothing in the black-and-white world of chess.
'Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Chris Benoit'
A kooky comedy that provides a posthumous digital performance from Benoit as a stone-cold babysitter in this family friendly adventure that anyone can enjoy.
