Time Out: Why the ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Won’t Work Now

Sacrilege

A cultural phenomenon more popular than Jesus should never be tarnished with a limbless reboot such as this. Like a Prince tour fronted by Miguel, reviving a work of greatness with the wrong components will only lead to waterboarding the public. Unfortunately, as major media companies like Peacock seek to remake the streaming playing field in the image of cable TV, we the public, must suffer the outrage of thinly-plotted rehashes and (probably) higher subscription fees. Say goodbye to the golden age of television. It was good while it lasted.