Culture / Entertainment

Time Out: Why the ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Won’t Work Now

by Ken Franklin

NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock, looks like it’s going to be filled with old feathers. Not only is a reboot of The Office in the works, but the network’s plans for a new Saved by the Bell are already in full swing. According to the recent bombshell announcement, the reboot centers around star-crossed lovers, AC Slater and Jesse (whatever-her-last-name-is) as they navigate income inequality in the classroom. Sound amazing? Here’s why it won’t work.

Photo: NBC (Getty Images)

