‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Filming Set For Spring 2020, No One Notices Because No One Cares (Not After That Last One)

Returning to the Well In 2020

In a surprise to no one, Warner Bros. has officially greenlit the next film in the Harry Potter cash cow, interestingly called Fantastic Beasts 3: Unnecessarily Long Subtitle Yet to Be Announced. While Potter fans are sure to obsess over the meaning of the intriguing new title, the film is set to begin shooting sometime in spring 2020.

The studio previously delayed production on the next entry in the franchise, sparking speculation that it might be pumping the breaks on the threequel. As it turns out, the studio decided to wait a few months in order to spend more time developing the film. However, WB hasn’t realized it is deeply invested in making a series of movies that no one really asked for.