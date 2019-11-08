Mandatory Streaming Battle Royale: Which Service Has the Best New Content In November 2019?

Catalog Movies

Netflix: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Rosemary’s Baby, Rounders, Step Brothers, The Matrix Revolutions, The Game, Zombieland, District 9, A Single Man, and End of Watch.

Amazon Prime: Instant Family, Creed 2, The Nightingale, Bad Santa, Fatal Attraction, Kingpin, Overlord, Sweeny Todd, Training Day, Angel Has Fallen, and most of the James Bond Library.

Hulu: Instant Family, Creed 2, Booksmart, Love & Mercy, Chinatown, A Simple Plan, The Firm, Freddy vs. Jason, I Heart Huckabees, Interview With a Vampire, Magic Mike, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, and Veronica Mars (2014).

Disney+: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Star Wars Episodes 1-7, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Free Solo, Avatar, High School Musical, Mary Poppins, Remember the Titans, The Rocketeer, Tron, and Honey I Shrunk the Kids.

Apple TV+: N/A

As the most competitive category this month, every service besides Apple TV+ has a nice assortment of new catalog movies to choose from. Disney+ has an impressive collection of both modern and classic films from the Mouse House. However, Hulu manages to have some great overlooked movies such as Booksmart and Love & Mercy, while also providing classics such as Chinatown and A Simple Plan.

Winner: Hulu