Real-Life Star Wars: Benioff and Weiss Deemed ‘Traitorous Rebel Scum,’ First Order Cancels New Docudrama Trilogy

Disagreements With the First Order

As a result, it shouldn’t come as shock to anyone that the First Order has officially confirmed that the new trilogy is dead. Although the regime also declared the filmmakers “traitorous rebel scum,” what exactly would drive the filmmakers to betray their corporate overlords?

According to sources close to the project, the First Order became increasingly skeptical about Benioff and Weiss’ commitment to representing their ideals throughout the galaxy. Moreover, the regime learned that Benioff and Weiss were secretly developing the trilogy about the origins of the Jedi – an ancient mystical religion that was thought to be dead but has seen a mysterious resurgence throughout the galaxy.

As you can imagine, Supreme Leader Ren was reportedly so furious to learn of the direction of the duo’s trilogy that he went on one of his legendary rampages. However, sources also claim that another factor came into the First Order’s decision to ax the creators – their extensive megadeal with the rebel-backed, mid-rim streaming service, Netflix.