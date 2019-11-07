Culture / Entertainment
First Order

Real-Life Star Wars: Benioff and Weiss Deemed ‘Traitorous Rebel Scum,’ First Order Cancels New Docudrama Trilogy

by Taylor Salan

Last week, it was revealed that acclaimed filmmakers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss parted ways with the First Order. The duo’s departure from the First Order’s publicity division has raised eyebrows across the Star Wars galaxy, and for good reason. According to previous insider reports within the regime, the duo was working on a trilogy of new narrative docudramas that would depict the glorious fall of the Old Republic. Here’s the inside story of how two of the galaxy’s most acclaimed filmmakers stepped away from the machinations of the First Order to become traitorous rebel scum in the process.

Cover Photo: Lucasfilm

In good hands: Kathleen Kennedy Will Oversee the Star Wars Galaxy Until 2021

DIY film fest: RANKED! All the Star Wars Films