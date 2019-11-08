Culture / Gaming
Killer Instinct

Nintendo Nostalgic: ‘Killer Instinct’ Is Still a Combo Breakin’ Classic

by Nick Fisher

Life as a fighting game fan was pretty sweet if you grew up with a Super Nintendo. For sure, it sucked that the SNES version of Mortal Kombat didn’t have blood, but getting the best Street Fighter conversions of any console more than made up for it. Plus there was also Killer Instinct — a combo-chaining, ass-kicking, 16-bit monster of a game that remains one of the most underrated beat ‘em ups ever unleashed. In this Nintendo Nostalgic, we look back on the things that made it such a “killer” app of its time.

Photo: GameFAQs

Play on, player: RANKED! The 20 Best Video Games of the Last 20 Years

Nintendo Nostalgic: We’re Still Bananas For ‘Donkey Kong Country’

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.