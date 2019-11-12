‘Planet Zoo’ Simulation Spreads Awareness on the Dangers of Inbreeding (How Else Will People Learn?)

Teaching players makes the gameplay more rewarding.

There are several reasons why Frontier Developments are implementing inbreeding into Planet Zoo. One is that it will ensure that the gameplay doesn’t grow stale. If there was no such worry, then players could keep the same animals together forever and they’d have no reason to swap them out or partake in animal exchanges with other parks. This way, players will have to focus on the animals, their offspring, and rotating them in and out. It creates a more active, rather than passive, gameplay experience.

However, conservation is important to the development team and that’s another reason why Planet Zoo features these real-life issues. “The game is slightly fantastical in its very nature, but we've always centered around the ideas of welfare and conservation," said director Piers Jackson to Eurogamer. "The conservation we touch on is an ongoing part of the game - you're breeding animals for that very reason, and we will show a number of those topics to the player."

Ultimately, Planet Zoo’s inclusion of inbreeding helps it send a positive message and also makes the gameplay more enjoyable for players. It goes to show that gaming can help inform players of important issues and still entertain them while doing so. Who knows, the game might just inspire one kid to get a job at a zoo and work on exchanging animals in the future. If that happens, then this was all worth it as they have made a real impact on the conservation of endangered species and helped the world save another one of its wondrous creatures.