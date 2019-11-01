This Week in Trailers: Someone is Holding a ‘Grudge’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Grudge. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Sony Pictures

The Grudge

Columbia Pictures has released the first trailer for director Nicolas Pesce’s The Grudge, a reboot of the 2004 film The Grudge, which is itself a remake of the 2002 Japanese film Ju-On: The Grudge. The new film will focus on a house cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. The film is set for release on Jan. 3, 2020.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Sony Pictures has released the final trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel Jumanji: The Next Level, highlighting the titular game’s newest features as it takes our favorite characters into a whole new adventure. The film debuts on Dec. 13 of this year!

The Photograph

Universal Pictures has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming romantic dramedy The Photograph starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield as they fight for love in a multiple timeline narrative. The film is set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Waves

A24 has released the official Waves trailer for the upcoming drama from writer-director Trey Edward starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Sterling K. Brown. The movie will arrive in theaters on November 15 with a limited release with expansion to follow.

Code 8

After premiering in early October at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain, the upcoming sci-fi thriller Code 8 has received a new trailer showing Robbie Amell’s Conner as he is on the run as he struggles to get a grip on his increasing powers.