It’s Been 15 Years of Sony’s ‘Killzone’ Failing (Spectacularly and Ironically) to Kill Off ‘Halo’

‘Halo’ is simply too good to be killed.

The Wire’s Omar Little put it best: “You come at the king, you best not miss.” It was clearly a bad idea to hype up an unproven release as not just being better than Halo but being so good that it’d make the system seller irrelevant going forward. To make matters worse, Killzone was worse than its main competitor in every single aspect. From gameplay to story and graphics, it was a step down. Despite being a solid-enough shooter for the time, it was seen as a failure and that perception tainted the entire brand. This wouldn’t have been the case if it was marketed on its own merits rather than focusing on its competitor.

This forced Guerrilla Games to go back to the drawing board for the inevitable sequel and for them to give plenty of interviews stating that they weren’t trying to kill Halo. Sony had pumped way too much money and time into the franchise for it to die a one-off. The end result was 2009’s Killzone 2, which wound up being a controversial release for many different reasons.

The biggest issue stemmed from the sequel's announcement trailer, which premiered at E3 2005. The Sony Computer Entertainment America vice president at the time lied to the press by saying that what everyone saw was "real gameplay." This is a ridiculous claim in hindsight, as the graphical detail and fluid animation shown is greater than most 2019 releases, let alone an early PS3 game. Once again, Sony shot itself in the foot by setting an impossible bar to reach. Killzone 2 wound up being a much better game than its predecessor, but it was undoubtedly yet another disappointment due to the finished product being a severe graphical downgrade from the initial unveil.

Sony eventually killed something but it wasn't their competitor.