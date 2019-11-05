Culture / Gaming
It’s Been 15 Years of Sony’s ‘Killzone’ Failing (Spectacularly and Ironically) to Kill Off ‘Halo’

by Tyler Treese

Killzone was supposed to take PlayStation’s popularity to new heights. Fifteen years ago, Sony released the video game with the intention of killing one of the biggest franchises in gaming, but it didn’t quite work out that way. From Sony’s perspective, if they could release a shooter that was better than Halo, then they could kill their chief competitor and limit why anyone would want to play on the rival system. The company’s solution? Killzone.

Developed by unproven Dutch studio Guerrilla Games, the Sony-funded shooter was meant to be PlayStation’s answer to Microsoft from day one. Its lofty goal was proudly touted on the cover of magazines. It wasn’t just meant to compete with Microsoft, it was to be a “Halo killer.” Considering Halo Infinite is set to be the marquee title for Microsoft’s next system and we haven’t heard a peep from the Killzone series since 2013, it’s pretty clear how that situation worked out.

