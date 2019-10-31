What Your Favorite Horror Movie Says About You
“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s a question first posed to audiences in Wes Craven’s 1996 film, Scream. Of course, in the movie, if you were asked that question, you were probably about to get murdered. Still, it’s a fun question to ask and it usually yields some pretty fascinating responses. That’s because horror movies themselves are quite fascinating. They also offer glimpses of human nature and give us insight into why people behave the way they do. In fact, your horror favorite film could actually say a lot about you. So…what’s your favorite scary movie?
1/10
'The Exorcist' (1973)
If The Exorcist is your favorite scary movie, you are probably fascinated by the occult. Ghosts and hockey-masked slashers don’t much interest you. They certainly don’t frighten you. But anything dealing with the demonic is a surefire deal-maker for you. You might have a background in religion. Maybe you even went to Catholic school. More than anything, you probably have your own demons that you’re battling, and you’re determined to defeat them. You will. Because the power of Christ compels you.
2/10
'The Shining' (1980)
If The Shining is your favorite horror movie, you might be a writer. You’re almost certainly an artist or creative type. You value solitude and would be perfectly content spending a few months in an isolated hotel. You might also struggle with addiction. You see a lot of yourself in Jack Torrance, a normal guy who loses himself in a maze of addiction and self-loathing.
3/10
'Halloween' (1978)
If Halloween is your favorite scary movie, you are the strong, silent type. You also care very deeply about your family. You let your actions do the talking for you and when you set a goal for yourself, you are determined to achieve it, no matter how long, or how many sequels and reboots it takes.
4/10
'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)
If A Nightmare on Elm Street is your favorite horror film, you’re a dreamer. For better or worse, you spend your nights and even some of your days living in a dream state. Luckily, there’s not usually a dream demon chasing after you. You are actually the one doing the chasing and you won’t stop chasing your dreams until you reach them.
5/10
'Friday the 13th' (1980)
If Friday the 13th is your favorite horror film, you’re a hockey player with mommy issues.
6/10
'It Follows' (2014)
If It Follows is your pick for spooky viewing, you’re a super conservative parent who is terrified of your children one day having sex, so you show them this movie on repeat to deter them.
7/10
'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)
If Rosemary’s Baby is your favorite horror movie, you’re probably about to become a parent and the thought terrifies you. Yes, you’ve always wanted a baby. But now that it’s actually becoming a reality, you want out. Part of you, the biggest part, knows that your baby will probably be super adorable and you will love him or her for the rest of your life. But a very small part of you is convinced your baby is the Antichrist.
8/10
'Scream' (1996)
If Scream is your favorite scary movie, it’s obvious that you’re a person who is self-aware. You’re very cognizant of any situation that you’re in and you’re able to gauge expectations and then flip them on themselves. You’re unpredictable and just when people think they’ve found the answers to you, you change the questions.
9/10
'IT' (2017, 2019)
If the IT films are your jam, you’ve a very nostalgic person, longing for the days of Saturday afternoon matinees, swimming in lakes, and narrowly defeating demon space clowns. Times were simpler then, and you’ve never quite captured the happiness that you had as a kid. Try as you might to reclaim your youth, it gets harder and harder each year. On rainy days, you’re especially glum, so you call your childhood friends just to catch up and make plans that none of you will keep. The only thing that could really bring you back to your hometown is the imminent threat of the aforementioned demon space clown.
10/10
'The Evil Dead' (1980)
If The Evil Dead (and its sequels, spin-offs and television series) is your favorite entry in the horror genre, we’ve got some good news and some bad news. The good news is that while you might see yourself as a meek, cowering, gelatinous blob of a human being, you have the potential to become a bona fide hero, complete with rippling abs and perfect hair. But none of that can happen until you find the hero in yourself. No matter what you’re afraid of -- asking for a raise, applying for a job, going back to school, or asking out your crush -- until you face your fears and tackle them head-on, you will remain a coward. But you’re not a coward, are you? So prove it. Rev up your metaphorical chainsaw, cock your broomstick, and aim it at the stars. If Ash and The Evil Dead have shown us anything, it’s that we may not see another dawn, so take advantage of the night that you have and chisel your name in granite. Make yourself a legend, kid.
