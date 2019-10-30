It’s Not Even Halloween Yet and There Is Already Too Much Joker-Harley Quinn Cosplay (But We’re Ranking Them!)

Whenever there’s a new DC movie coming out with the Joker and Harley Quinn, you can bet some shoddy cosplay will be thrown together quickly and plastered all over Instagram or show up at your local comic convention right away. But while some are total disasters, others really do throw a little time and effort into their creations. So we’ve gathered some that we thought were deserving of a nod, and ranked them right here!

1/15 15 We originally had zero plans to include the Jared Leto version of the Joker on this list because, yeah, we all saw that movie. But if we don't and somehow Jared Leto sees the list without his Joker, he might get upset and whine about it, so here's one, ranked at 15. Moving on. Photo: Nerd Caliber (YouTube)

2/15 14 A killer crossover. Which Joker do you like best? Photo: Libby Torres (Insider)

3/15 13 So suave, so mysterious. Mr. J is a model. Photo: Nathan Bajar (New York Times)

4/15 12 We fully support anyone who brings out a Greg Capullo version of the Joker for their cosplay! Photo: Tie-Ler (DeviantArt)



5/15 11 The detail on the makeup is great here. Photo: Ben Kaye (consequenceofsound.net)

6/15 10 What did the guy from your IT department do this past weekend? This. Photo: Jason Nelson (ActionFigureJunkies.com)

7/15 9 We hope those pies are gluten-free. Photo: SyFy Wire

8/15 8 Harley and Joker go to the circus. Photo: @safitri_k._ray_photography (Instagram)



9/15 7 We don't think Joker has ever been to medical school. Photo: Twitter

10/15 6 Gender-swap cosplay couples need to be more of a thing. Photo: Getty Images

11/15 5 Harley Rey and Joker Ren. Photo: Star Wars Empire (Twitter)

12/15 4 What if Heath Ledger's Joker got the batsuit? Why don't we see this more often? Photo: @atomtickets (Twitter)



13/15 3 Nicki Minaj even came to play! Photo: @nickiminaj (Instagram)



14/15 2 WWE superstars (and real-life couple) Charlotte Flair and Andrade Almas show off their costumes. Photo: @charlottewwe (Instagram)



15/15 1 Top spot goes to this couple right here. Look at that Joker smile! They nailed it. Photo: J. Nunag Photography

