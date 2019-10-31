Kanye West Asked Contributors to Abstain From Premarital Sex During Making of ‘Jesus Is King’

Kanye West‘s new album Jesus is King is finally out. With West recently converting to Christianity, the name of the album is no surprise. What did come as a surprise, but probably shouldn’t have, was the fact that West asked several of the artists with whom he collaborated to refrain from premarital sex during the making of the album. This was because West, a self-professed sex addict, wanted his team to “focus and fast” during the creation process and stated that “the family that prays together, stays together.” He also proclaimed himself to be “unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It’s not even a question at this point. It’s just a fact.” We’re guessing he must have skipped the part of the Bible that says vanity is a sin. It’s like, a really bad one, too. One of the seven deadliest, and probably worse than having premarital sex.

Cover Photo: Jerritt Clark / Stringer (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida, Couple Attempts to Have Sex in Cop Car (Has Right to Remain Stupid) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Pixelchrome Inc. (Getty Images)

2/12 Stuck in a Rock Hard Place: Man Nearly Dies From Humongous Erection For more weird news, click here. Photo: Daniel Infold (Getty Images)

3/12 Overusing Your Phone in the Bathroom May Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Advise Faster Wi-Fi For more weird news, click here. Photo: Extreme Photographer (Getty Images)

4/12 Influencer Hell: Deleted Instagram Star Future Uncertain, Only Because We Can’t View Anymore For more weird news, click here. Photo: Global Stock (Getty Images)



5/12 Strict Mom Requires Consent From Kids Before Coming to a Sleepover For more weird news, click here. Photo: Jackson Coldsweat (Getty Images)

6/12 Upset Woman Sparks Apartment Blaze by Burning Love Letters, Keeps That Fire in the Relationship For more weird news, click here. Photo: Jonah M (Getty Images)

7/12 Woman Swallows Engagement Ring in Sleep Thinking It Was a Dream, Gives Guy Immediate Cold Feet For more weird news, click here. Photo: Karl Tapales

8/12 Woman Brings Emotional Support Pony on Flight, Gives Everybody Else in Airport Anxiety For more weird news, click here Photo: Knape (Getty Images)



9/12 Man Finally Gets Devil Horn Removed so He Can Wear Favorite Hat For more weird news, click here. Photo: Maciej Toporwicz (Getty Images)

10/12 Altar Boys Use Weed for Censer, Resulting in Best Church Service Ever For more weird news, click here. Photo: P Deliss (Getty Images)

11/12 Women in Wyoming (And Bordering States) Can Now Go Topless in Public, Finally For more weird news, click here. Photo: Russel Monk (Getty Images)

12/12 Occupational Hazard: Musician Ironically Killed By Bear While Recording Sounds of Nature For more weird news, click here. Photo: Windsor Wiehahn (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.