Kanye West

New Kanye West Album ‘Jesus is King’ Features Literally Everybody

by Nick Perkins

Born-again Christian Kanye West recently released his new album, Jesus is King. This album features less talk about probing people and more talk about saving them. It also features numerous collaborators, including: Sunday Service Choir, Anthony Clemons, Bongo ByTheWay, B. Lewis, Labrinth, Fred Hammond, Clipse, Kenny G, Timbaland, Jesse McGinty, Mike Cordone, Ty Dolla $ign, Pi’erre Bourne, E*vax of Ratatat, CyHi the Prynce, Ronny J, Francis and the Lights, and so, so many more. Also unconfirmed but highly likely contributors include: Donald J. Trump, Kanye West (yeah, he collaborated with himself), Vanilla Ice (because he likes to stop, collaborate, and listen), Taylor Swift, the guys from Oingo Boingo, Wham!, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Mike Kardashian (he’s a distant cousin), Caitlyn Jenner, Bart Simpson, the guy who played Billy Jack, the ghost of Andre the Giant, your entire high school Glee Club, your mom, a cat, and many more. One absentee collaborate is the album’s namesake: Jesus. Sources close to the situation say that the king of kings wanted nothing to do with the record and will be suing for royalties.

Cover Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

