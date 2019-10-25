This Week in Trailers: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Amazes

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: LucasFilm

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Pictures have released the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer for the highly anticipated conclusion of the Skywalker saga! The event film is scheduled for release on Dec. 20.

Bloodshot

Sony Pictures has revealed the debut trailer for Bloodshot, the first Valiant Comics movie which stars Vin Diesel in the title role. The film opens in theaters on Feb. 21, 2020.

Antlers

Fox Searchlight Pictures has debuted the new trailer for the upcoming Guillermo del Toro-produced horror project Antlers, teasing a chilling creature that is on the loose in a small Oregon town.

The King

Netflix has released the final trailer for writer-director David Michod’s The King, featuring Academy Award-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson as their characters face off in the Battle of Agincourt. The film will be available for streaming on Nov. 1, exclusively on Netflix.

I See You

Saban Films has released the official trailer for I See You, the upcoming psychological thriller starring Oscar winner Helen Hunt. The movie will release in theaters, on-demand, and on digital on Dec. 6.