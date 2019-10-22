Binge & Buy: ‘The Lion King’ Roars Into Live-Action

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

The Lion King

Directed by Jon Favreau, this remake journeys to the African savanna, where a future king overcomes betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock. Through pioneering filmmaking techniques, this film brings treasured characters to life in a whole new way.

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Witness the legendary origin of Justice League member Wonder Woman as she fights for good and makes it her mission to help a troubled young girl enlisted by a deadly organization.

Stuber

When a mild-mannered driver picks up a passenger who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal that takes ridesharing to a whole new level!

Satanic Panic

A pizza delivery driver finds herself in a fight for her life when she delivers an order to a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice.

The Dead Center

When a dead suicide victim disappears from the morgue, it sets in motion events that have the power to immolate everything, and everyone, it touches.

Wonders of the Sea (4K)

Narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Jean-Michel Cousteau and his family embark on an awe-inspiring underwater voyage. From Fiji to the Bahamas, they dive alongside mysterious sea life and share a love of the ocean with viewers of all ages.

Tone Deaf

A young woman (Amanda Crew) rents a country house for a weekend getaway—and is plunged into a terrifying fight for survival against the house’s homicidal owner (Robert Patrick).

David Crosby: Remember My Name

A revealing and deeply personal documentary exploring the life and creative renaissance of music icon David Crosby. A cultural force for over 50 years, Crosby faced an uncertain future after the 2015 dissolution of Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

Criterion Corner

Häxan

Grave robbing, torture, possessed nuns, and a satanic Sabbath: Benjamin Christensen’s legendary film uses a series of dramatic vignettes to explore the scientific hypothesis that the witches of the Middle Ages suffered the same hysteria as turn-of-the-century psychiatric patients. But the film itself is far from serious–instead, it’s a witches’ brew of the scary, gross, and darkly humorous.

Reissues

Crimson Peak

From director Guillermo del Toro comes a supernatural mystery. Between desire and darkness, between mystery and madness, lies the truth behind Crimson Peak.

Hellboy (4K)

As dark forces gather to hasten the apocalypse, Hellboy fights fire with fire in this mind-blasting supernatural action-adventure from visionary director Guillermo del Toro. Based on the celebrated Dark Horse comic book.

Zoltan… Hound of Dracula

There’s more to the legend than meets the throat! When the Russian army unearths the vault of Dracula, they accidentally unleash his undead human slave (Reggie Nadler) and the Count’s vampire hellhound Zoltan.

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Despite warnings to leave well enough alone in her new home, Sally unlocks the mysterious room, opens a bricked-up fireplace…and unleashes a horde of hideous whispering, murdering mini demons only she can see and hear. This is the original TV movie that inspired the 2010 theatrical movie starring Katie Holmes and Guy Pearce.

Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection

All four theatrical Star Trek: The Next Generation movies plus two feature-length episodes.

Red Heat (4K)

A Moscow cop is sent to Chicago to pick up a Soviet narcotics mobster but when the criminal escapes, the Soviet cop teams up with an American to hunt down the criminal.

Charlie’s Angels (4K) and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

They’re beautiful, they’re brilliant and they work for Charlie. Both films are a sexy, high-octane update of the popular hit show, with Natalie (Cameron Diaz), Dylan (Drew Barrymore), and Alex (Lucy Liu).

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Peanuts 70th Anniversary Holiday Collection

Celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Peanuts comic strip with a collectible Blu-ray giftset of the bestselling holiday collection. The set features the acclaimed, legendary holiday-inspired It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Bakugan: Battle Planet – Origin of Species

Twelve years after The Great Collision, Dan Kuso and his friends (aka The Awesome Ones) begin to unravel the mystery of the Bakugan.

Toys That Made Us: Seasons 1 & 2

The eight-episode documentary series, as it was originally touted, focused on the history of important toy lines. The first four episodes focus on the Star Wars, He-Man, and G.I. Joe toy lines with subsequent episodes featuring LEGO, Transformers, Hello Kitty, and Star Trek.

Vikings: Season 5 Volume 2

Season five returns with the arrival of a legendary Duke Rollo, who causes upheaval in a Kattegat. Bjorn, Lagertha, and Heamund flee Ivar’s forces, but Ivar’s reign will not go unchallenged and old enemies will become allies to defeat the despot.

NOS4A2: Season 1

Based on Joe Hill’s New York Times best-selling novel, NOS4A2 is a different kind of vampire story.

