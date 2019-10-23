Culture / Entertainment
The Rise of Skywalker

The 15 Best Moments From the Final ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer

by Taylor Salan

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived! After months of speculation and fanfare since the previous trailer, the Star Wars fan community has remained excited yet trepidatious. As the conclusion of the nine-film arc that is the Skywalker saga, this trailer is sure to silence the haters. Interestingly, it raises more questions about the film without revealing virtually anything about the story. While it is certainly a jam-packed trailer, there are also a ton of great individual shots within it. With that in mind, here are 15 of the most exciting moments from the final trailer for The Rise of Skywalker.

Cover Photo: Disney Pictures

DIY film fest: RANKED! All the Star Wars Films in Celebration of the ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer

Bad guys galore: RANKED! Star Wars Villains in the Wake of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.