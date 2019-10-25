RANKED! 10 Horror Films Scary Enough to Make You Crap Yourself

1. 'The Exorcist'

Good always triumphs over evil…right? The Exorcist begs to differ. No movie has captured the inadequacy of goodness in the face of pure evil quite like this. The filmmakers used the sound of bees, slowed down to near sub-sonic frequencies, to create a feeling of disquiet from beat one, and things just unravel from there.

The Exorcist also boasts the most real-life evil surrounding it. For instance, an actual serial killer (before he was caught) played a medical technician in the diagnostic scene of the movie. Then a lightning bolt struck the 400-year-old church across from the movie theater during the film's premiere in Rome. Notably, several of the actors died horribly tragic deaths not long after filming wrapped (among other rumored curses). While all this adds to the dark mythos of the film, the real potency of this masterpiece rests in the lingering effects of quiet dread that stay with you long after the credits have rolled. Like a soft ringing in your ears when all else falls silent, the sound of fear remains forever embedded in your psyche. Thanks for that, guys.