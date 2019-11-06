Entertainment
comedy specials

RANKED! Our 20 Favorite Stand-Up Comedy Specials of the Last 20 Years

by Casey Gutting
The stand-up comedy scene has been flourishing over the past few years due to an influx of talent and streaming services like Netflix and Amazon. If you peruse Netflix’s lineup as often as we do, it feels like there’s a shiny, bright-eyed comedian launching a comedy special every other week. Similar to scripted television, it feels like the platinum age of stand-up comedy is upon us. A tidal wave of laugh-out-loud moments is available 24/7. Now seemed like an ideal time to throw together a ranking of the best comedy specials over the past 20 years. Enjoy!
Cover Photo: Netflix

Laugh-fest: RANKED! Our 20 Favorite Comedy Movies of the Last 20 Years

‘The Mask’ turns 25: Celebrate the (Smokin!) Jim Carrey Comedy With 25 GIFs

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.