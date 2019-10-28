Culture / Entertainment
Zombieland: Double Tap

Mandatory Movies Battles: ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ vs. ‘Shaun of the Dead’

by Taylor Salan

After 10 years of waiting, Zombieland: Double Tap has finally arrived in theaters. Although the film is a rare sequel in the genre of horror-comedies actually to get made, it’s a surprisingly enjoyable follow-up. Zombieland: Double Tap tries its best to bring distinct new elements to the story this time around. At the same time, it also bears interesting similarities to Shaun of the Dead. Although both have their merits, only one can come out victorious. Let the battle between Zombieland: Double Tap and Shaun of the Dead begin!

Zombieland: Double Tap is the rare horror-comedy to get a sequel. However, it still doesn’t have enough gas in the tank to match the greatness behind Shaun of the Dead. The follow-up is undoubtedly an enjoyable experience compared to its predecessor, but not nearly as memorable as Wright’s film. Ultimately, Shaun of the Dead is pretty much the perfect horror-comedy that simultaneously satirizes the genre while also being a love-letter to it.

Overall Winner: Shaun of The Dead