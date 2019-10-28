Mandatory Movies Battles: ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ vs. ‘Shaun of the Dead’

After 10 years of waiting, Zombieland: Double Tap has finally arrived in theaters. Although the film is a rare sequel in the genre of horror-comedies actually to get made, it’s a surprisingly enjoyable follow-up. Zombieland: Double Tap tries its best to bring distinct new elements to the story this time around. At the same time, it also bears interesting similarities to Shaun of the Dead. Although both have their merits, only one can come out victorious. Let the battle between Zombieland: Double Tap and Shaun of the Dead begin!

1/7 Action Although Shaun of the Dead features an extremely creative action sequence, it’s essentially a drama disguised as a horror-comedy. In other words, it’s not an action film. Conversely, the action in Zombieland: Double Tap is far more plentiful. While it isn’t quite as inventive or iconic as its predecessor, the sequel is far more polished in terms of its action. Taking into account a reasonably creative action sequence in the second act of the story, Zombieland: Double Tap narrowly wins this round. Winner: Zombieland: Double Tap

2/7 Plot, Characterization, and Themes In terms of pure storytelling quality, Zombieland: Double Tap is a bit of a muddled mess. Especially in comparison to the original, the sequel falls short. Shaun of the Dead, however, features a top-notch script that filled with great characters and a compelling story. While Shaun of the Dead is certainly a satire, it also has a strong thematic core, which makes it a clear winner here. Winner: Shaun of the Dead

3/7 Cinematography Even though the cinematography in Shaun of the Dead is solid, the limited budget of the film means that, naturally, there are limitations. While Shaun of the Dead earns extra points for being shot on 35-millimeter film, cinematographer Chung Chung-hoon’s work on Zombieland: Double Tap is far more refined and detailed, especially in terms of the lighting. Ironically, Chung-hoon is the cinematographer for director Edgar Wright’s latest project, Last Night in Soho, which makes this choice even more appropriate. Winner: Zombieland: Double Tap

4/7 Direction While Zombieland: Double Tap features some solid direction and casting from Ruben Fleischer, it’s hard to deny the greatness of Wright’s directorial debut. From his use of in-camera editing to the sharply crafted tone, everything about Shaun of the Dead epitomizes Wright’s unique style as a director. There’s no doubt that both movies provide satirical approaches to the zombie sub-genre of film. Whereas Zombieland: Double Tap is making fun of the genre, Shaun of the Dead is much more of a loving homage to it. Simply put, the latter offers a more sincere approach to subverting genre tropes. Winner: Shaun of the Dead



5/7 Effects and Gore Considering the size of its budget, Shaun of the Dead manages to pull off some impressive practical effects. With that said, Zombieland: Double Tap manages to have far more detailed make-up and effects work. Interestingly, Wright’s film features a relative lack of gore, especially for a movie about the zombie apocalypse. Although Shaun of the Dead accomplishes more with a limited budget, Zombieland: Double Tap wins this round based on “Zombie Kill of the Week" gags alone. Winner: Zombieland: Double Tap

6/7 Doppelganger Sequence Despite the fact that both films share a striking resemblance to one another, the most prominent comparison between the two is that they both contain a doppelganger sequence. Whereas Shaun of the Dead uses this as less of a plot point and more of a funny coincidence, Zombieland: Double Tap centers a whole sequence on this point of irony. While the latter is undoubtedly subversive, the film drags the sequence out until it isn’t funny anymore. Taking into account that Shaun of the Dead’s doppelganger sequence doesn’t outstay its welcome, along with the fact that it’s a weird point of irony, makes it the superior sequence between the two. Winner: Shaun of the Dead

7/7 Comedy and Fun Factor Although both movies are legitimate entries in the zombie genre, they both rely primarily on comedic elements. Zombieland indeed staked its name on a mix of self-aware irreverence. While the sequel manages to keep that spirit alive, it’s also repeating many of the gags from the original. Conversely, the comedy in Shaun of the Dead is far more subversive. Not only this, but the visual comedy in Wright’s film holds up even to this day. Winner: Shaun of the Dead

Zombieland: Double Tap is the rare horror-comedy to get a sequel. However, it still doesn’t have enough gas in the tank to match the greatness behind Shaun of the Dead. The follow-up is undoubtedly an enjoyable experience compared to its predecessor, but not nearly as memorable as Wright’s film. Ultimately, Shaun of the Dead is pretty much the perfect horror-comedy that simultaneously satirizes the genre while also being a love-letter to it.

Overall Winner: Shaun of The Dead