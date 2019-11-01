Jennifer Aniston Is Back as One of TV’s Greatest Leading Ladies With ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston is arguably the most famous friend, post-Friends. She’s had a hyper-successful career in film and has been linked to some of the most famous men in the world. She’s easing her way back into television with the debut of her new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, and it seems to be another home run for the azure-eyed beauty. With such an illustrious career, Aniston has managed to carve a place for herself as a top-notch comedic performer while also showing her chops as a dramatic actress, versatility that’s hard to find. These are her best performances, where her talents truly shine. Check ’em out.

Photo: Apple TV+

1/11 'Friends' (1994)

2/11 'Office Space' (1999)

3/11 'Rock Star' (2001)

4/11 'The Good Girl' (2002)



5/11 'Bruce Almighty' (2003)

6/11 'The Break-Up' (2006)

7/11 'Marley & Me' (2008)

8/11 'Horrible Bosses' (2011)



9/11 'Just Go With It' (2011)

10/11 'Wanderlust' (2012)

11/11 'We're the Millers' (2013)

Was Jennifer Aniston always your favorite of the friends? If so, what’s your favorite piece from her body of work? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.