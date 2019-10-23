8 Genius ‘Joker’ Fan Theories to Help You Put on a Happy Face

Arthur Fleck is in fact the illegitimate son of Thomas Wayne.

One of the major subplots of Joker dances manically with the idea that Arthur Fleck and Bruce Wayne may be related. Arthur’s mother, Penny Fleck, used to be a Wayne Enterprises employee and may have had an affair with Thomas Wayne. When Arthur confronts big daddy Wayne later in the film, Thomas writes Penny off as mentally ill (which she is). Thomas’ accusations appear to be confirmed when Arthur reads medical records stating that his mother spent time in a mental institution (Arkham), he was abused as a child, and that he is actually adopted.

There are many moments that indicate Thomas Wayne lying, not the least of which is the fact that he’s a powerful dick. Wayne is a well-connected man in Gotham; his upper-class relationships (an ex-MI6 butler for example) and history in the medical profession would make it very easy for him to cover up his affair (and subsequent bastard-baby Joker). It’s not like they had paternity tests in the '70s. In addition to this, after Arthur kills Penny, he finds a photograph with a message on the back that reads: "Love your smile. – TW."