Comfort TV: 12 Shows You Repeatedly Binge on Even Though You Know Them by Heart

Some people binge on sweet, greasy, or fattening foods when they’re down; we prefer to binge on our favorite TV shows. But not just any show will do. We rely on a certain kind of series to get us out of our heads, alter our moods, and immerse us in a whole other world. Be it comedy or drama, good entertainment has a way of making us forget our worries, our problems, and our failures. We find kinship in onscreen characters; they seem like they could be our friends or family members, if only we could meet IRL. And even though we know all the plot points and have memorized some of the dialogue, these shows feel fresh every time we watch them. The next time you get bummed out, cue up one of these titles and get your comfort TV viewing on.

Cover Photo: FX

1/12 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' There's no bad mood that "the gang" from Philly can't turn around with their slapstick, crazy-ass comedy.

2/12 'The Office' We've never worked in an environment like that of Dunder Mifflin, but we'd like to. The cringe-worthy boss, the coworker camaraderie, the constant company parties. We feel like we're right there in the action with the ridiculous characters in every episode. Where do we apply?

3/12 'Seinfeld' Though times have changed, the humor in this series about nothing hasn't. Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer can still make us pee our pants laughing with their neuroses and wayward high jinks like no other ensemble cast can.

4/12 'Friends' We all wish our best friends lived across the hall from us when times get tough. Since that probably isn't reality for most of us, we rely on our other, fictional friends from this NBC hit series to lighten the mood and remind us that we'll be OK.



5/12 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Larry David's acerbic wit and brutal truth-telling will help you laugh at life's absurdities no matter how many times you've seen the series before.

6/12 'Mad Men' Don Draper is a modern man's hero...and he's deeply flawed, just like us. We wouldn't trade places with him necessarily, but it sure is fun to watch him succeed, fuck everything up, pick himself up, and persevere season after season.

7/12 'The Simpsons' This is one of the first "adult" TV shows many of us got hooked on. It's pure nostalgia, and with 30 seasons to choose from, it never gets stale.

8/12 'Arrested Development' This series about a dysfunctional family is so chock full of jokes (and helpful life advice), you'll need to rewatch every episode again and again to catch them all.



9/12 'Breaking Bad' Yes, it's dark, but this druggy drama will remind you that your problems are puny compared to those of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

10/12 'Game of Thrones' Sometimes, comfort comes in the form of watching medieval people get slayed with swords and fly on dragons, and we're totally OK with that.

11/12 'Friday Night Lights' When you need to be inspired and feel uplifted, look no further than Coach Eric Taylor and his team. They'll give you the motivation to keep on keepin' on.

12/12 'The Sopranos' This Mafia-themed series kept us on the edge of our seats for six seasons, then abruptly ended in a shocking series finale. We can't think of a better way to spend a weekend than revisiting Tony, Carmela, and all their associates on this addictive HBO show.

