10 Much Better Endings We’d Like to See for Jesse Pinkman in ‘El Camino’

To designate Netflix‘s film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie as bad would do a disservice to the craftsmanship behind the show. However, the film definitely felt like it lacked a certain suspense that the show had, which may be because they didn’t deviate far from the options Jesse had in the last season of the show. More likely, it’s because Jesse doesn’t have the depth necessary to carry the film all on his own. Regardless of the reason, there’s more that could have been done to highlight the unique characteristics that made up the bitch himself, Jesse Pinkman. So we’ve decided to go through Jesse’s options and provide you with 10 alternate endings that you’d definitely have preferred. Check them out.

Photo: Netflix

1/10 Geico Caveman Spokesman Ending Jesse Pinkman keeps the beard, changes his name to a grunt, and rides the rails from New Mexico to Los Angeles, where he infiltrates the local homeless community. While panhandling, he is noticed by an agent. The beard books him his first "acting" job, which is great since he can never shave it. The rest is Geico Caveman history.

2/10 Early Retirement Ending In this ending, Jesse gets the hell out of New Mexico and arrives in Alaska with a brand new set of wheels waiting for him -- the RV kind where he drives around enjoying retirement and trying not to freeze his ass off.

3/10 Medical School Ending After reminiscing about Walt's pep talks, Jesse arrives in Alaska. Instead of crying and acting confused, he enrolls in medical school with the intention of curing cancer, bitch.

4/10 Motivational Speaker Ending Jesse gets his ass out of Dodge and into the snowy banks of Alaska, where he finds his true calling as a motivational speaker. His colorful backstory gives him a lot to reach for as he helps the people in his small Alaskan town reach their highest potential.



5/10 Junkie Ending Life's been hard for Jesse Pinkman. Instead of pushing forward, he goes back to cooking and smoking his own meth, where he eventually meets tragedy.

6/10 Marriage Counselor Ending Jesse takes Badger's car deep into East Texas where he starts working as a hired hand at an asylum. After working with the mentally ill for a while, he becomes a marriage counselor, inspired by his dinner mediating Skylar and Walt's big Ted energy.

7/10 Award-Winning Ending Jesse goes to Alaska with Ed the vacuum guy where he lives a low-key life in the snow. It's there he begins writing his life story, the tale between him and Walt. When enough time goes by, he sells it and it instantly becomes a best seller. Eventually, it's made into an Emmy Award-winning television show, bitch.

8/10 Highlander Ending In this ending, Jesse doesn't get the money to Ed the vacuum guy. Instead, he gives up all his worldly belongings and walks the Earth righting wrongs. Kind of like Buddhist Highlander, but with a lot more flashbacks of his traumatic backstory.



9/10 Silver Lake Hipster Ending Everyone in Silver Lake looks kind of homeless, so Jesse heads there to hide in plain sight. When he arrives, he realizes that everyone who looks like him is a douchebag. In a bid to eliminate the area of people just like him, he shaves his beard, but no one notices because he's pretty much background noise that says "bitch."

10/10 DJ Ending Jesse gets Ed to set him up in a new life in Alaska. While tooling around in the dead of winter, Jesse begins to make ultra sick beats, like so sick they go viral. Since he's a wanted criminal, he comes up with a plan to shield his identity so he can perform and make bank. He starts wearing a stupid Marshmello mask in the videos that are going viral. It works and he becomes an international DJ, bitch.

How did you feel about the ending of ‘El Camino’? Did it give you the closure you were looking for when it came to Jesse Pinkman? Let us know if you were underwhelmed in the comments!

