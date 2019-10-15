Binge & Buy: ‘Crawl’ Through Some Scary Alligators

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Oct. 15! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new releases like Crawl, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019. Click each highlighted title to purchase through Amazon!

Photo: Paramount Pictures

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Crawl

As a hurricane tears through Florida, Haley rushes to find her father, who is injured and trapped in the crawl space of their home. With the storm intensifying and water levels rising, the pair face an even bigger threat lurking below the surface.

3 From Hell

First there was House of 1,000 Corpses. Then there was The Devil’s Rejects. Now, from writer-director Rob Zombie, comes the next blood-soaked chapter in the most violent crime saga in movie history

Night Hunter

The hunt is on as a detective races against time to stay one step ahead of an arrested serial killer masterminding deadly attacks from behind bars. Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley star in this action-packed thriller will shock you at every turn.

The Drone (DVD)

In this outrageous horror tale, a newlywed couple (John Brotherton, Alex Essoe) is menaced by a sadistic camera-drone that has been possessed by a serial killer and is out for revenge.

Anna & The Apocalypse (DVD)

In this gleeful mashup, Anna and her friends must fight — and sing — their way through a zombie invasion to reach the supposed safety of their school, not knowing if their parents and friends will still be alive when they get there.

Ulysses and Mona (DVD)

Ulysses, a secluded artist who mysteriously retired a few years ago, meets Mona, a young art student full of life. The encounter will change them both.

GG Allin – All in the Family (DVD)

This documentary explores the life of the outrageous rock ‘n’ roll singer GG Allin. Twenty years after his passing, GG’s mother and brother are still dealing with grief and GG’s lasting influence on his fans.

Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (DVD)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love is renowned filmmaker Nick Broomfield’s most personal and romantic film of his storied career.

Photo: Shout! Factory

Reissues

The Omen Collection

Experience the ultimate in horror with The Omen Collection, featuring all four original films as well as the 2006 remake that terrified audiences.

The Fearless Vampire Killers

An expert on bats, Professor Abronsius and his dim-witted assistant, Alfred, travel to Transylvania to try to find and destroy vampires.

Sudden Terror

Living on the island of Malta, Ziggy (Mark Lester, Crossed Swords) is an 11-year-old boy with an overactive imagination and a habit of telling wild lies. But when he sees the brutal assassination of a visiting African president by two rogue policemen, nobody will believe his story.

Parasite

Demi Moore in her first starring role, and she steals the show, showing her star power in this gritty creature feature. Paul Dean has created a deadly parasite that is now attached to his stomach.

New York Stories

Three different views of life in the big city as directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, and Martin Scorsese.

My Samurai

A boy, Peter McCrea, witnesses a gangland murder. He turns to his martial arts teacher, Young Park, to help defend him from the gangsters. On the run from both the gang and the police, Peter learns self-defense and the courage to face his fears.

Genius Party / Genius Party Beyond

Experience a unique collection of seven short animated films, directed by some of the most acclaimed minds in anime. Genius Party explores the beautiful and strange aspects of life and art.

Nekromantik 1 & 2

In part 1, a twisted couple practice necrophilia in this controversial cult hit. In part 2, a necrophiliac nurse takes a dead body home to fulfill her fantasies.

Photo: Universal Pictures

New on Digital HD

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Shaw (Jason Statham) join forces to take down a dangerous anarchist (Idris Elba) in this action-packed entry into the Fast & Furious franchise.

Greener Grass

This surreal suburban satire focuses on two hyper-competitive soccer moms and their families, with its own unique world that could be described as a cross-section between David Lynch and John Waters.

The Cat Rescuers

A dedicated group of people in Brooklyn devote their days and nights to rescuing abandoned or otherwise homeless kittens and cats. Of course, the animals are adorable, but the people are equally inspiring.

Miss Virginia (in theaters and on Digital HD Oct. 18)

Based on a true story, this film stars Uzo Aduba as an impoverished single mother who is losing her 15-year-old son to the rough streets of Washington D.C. Unwilling to see him drop out and deal drugs, she places him in a private school.

Photo: Netflix

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House is the critically-acclaimed, modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s legendary novel about five siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in America. Now adults, they’re reunited by the suicide of their youngest sister, which forces them to finally confront the ghosts of their pasts, some of which lurk in their minds, and some of which may really be lurking in the shadows of the iconic Hill House.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.