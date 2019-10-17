Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Gemini Man’ vs. ‘I, Robot’

Will Smith isn’t the type of actor that likes to repeat himself. But two of his roles are similar: those in I, Robot and Gemini Man. While these films were released roughly 15 years apart, the latter feels as if it should have been released in the same year as the former. Although both are entertaining enough, both can be hit-and-miss at times. But only can be deemed superior. Let the battle between Gemini Man and I, Robot begin!

1/7 Action Both Gemini Man and I, Robot are both high-concept action films with a central mystery at their core. Whereas the former features a mostly practical approach to the action, much of the latter is forced to use a large number of VFX elements to stage its set pieces. Except for one really neat use of a motorcycle in Gemini Man, the action in I, Robot is far more personal, emotionally-driven, and ultimately entertaining. Winner: I, Robot

2/7 Effects Even though the effects were state-of-the-art for the time it was released in 2004, I, Robot hasn’t aged super well. On the other side of the coin, Gemini Man is indeed a modern technical marvel. With that said, it’s simply too soon to judge how the film’s effects will hold up in the future. When you take into account Ang Lee’s subtle use of the digital de-aging process, it quickly becomes apparent that Gemini Man wins this round. Winner: Gemini Man

3/7 Plot, Character, and Themes I, Robot and Gemini Man are both movies that are light on plot and character. In terms of the writing, they’re both reasonably reductive screenplays that primarily rely on genre tropes and on-the nose-dialogue. Gemini Man, however, is thematically hollow. Conversely, I, Robot at least commits to exploring its themes, which makes it the clear winner in this department. Winner: I, Robot

4/7 Cinematography Both films do a great job of creating individual visual aesthetics for their stories. Whereas Simon Duggan’s work on I, Robot is rooted within story and character, Dion Beebe’s work on Gemini Man is far flashier. Although the implementation of 4K HFR 3D in the latter isn’t necessarily revolutionary, it’s also arguably the best use of the format to date. Winner: Gemini Man



5/7 Direction I, Robot director Alex Proyas isn’t necessarily known as an auteur filmmaker. While Proyas has undoubtedly made some decent to good movies, he also made Gods of Egypt. On the contrary, Ang Lee is a two-time Oscar-winning director who is revered in Hollywood for his layered, emotionally-charged storytelling. While both directors craft entertaining movies, Lee is more fascinated by the technology than telling an engaging story. If it weren’t for Lee’s obsession, Gemini Man would probably win this round due to the sheer pedigree that he brings to the table. Winner: I, Robot

6/7 Supporting Cast Aside from its leading performances, Gemini Man features an excellent supporting cast. Top-lined by the underutilized gem that is Mary Elizabeth Winsted, the film also features Clive Owen and Benedict Wong. I, Robot also contains a nice assortment of supporting players that includes Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, a young Shia LeBeouf, and, of course, Alan Tudyk. Tudyk nearly helps I, Robot win this round with his incredible performance as Sonny, but Gemini Man ekes out this round due to the strength of Winsted’s performance. Winner: Gemini Man

7/7 Leading Performance Although Gemini Man technically features two leading performances from Smith, neither of them is as memorable as his performance in I, Robot. There’s certainly something to be said for the idea of Smith trying to both literally and figuratively reclaim his former glory. While Smith isn’t necessarily terrible in either film, I, Robot ultimately affords him the more dramatic and philosophical range. Winner: I, Robot

Even though Gemini Man and I, Robot both linger in the middle ground of Smith’s filmography, the latter is simply a more well-rounded experience. Gemini Man is the weaker film due to its muddled writing. The film’s technical advancements are admirable, as are Lee’s casting choices. Ultimately, I, Robot is the better film, if only because of Gemini Man’s ineptitude.

Overall Winner: I, Robot

