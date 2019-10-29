Culture / Entertainment
indie movies

10 Incredible Indie Movies You Might’ve Missed This Year

by Erica Rivera

Indie movies are a necessary respite from big box office monstrosities. They challenge us intellectually and emotionally, dive deep into character studies, and leave us with questions to ponder for weeks post-viewing. As awards season looms and studios release their heavy-hitting films into theaters, consider sitting out what everyone else is watching and take in an indie film instead. These 10 indie movies are titles that probably weren’t on your radar but deserve your undivided attention.

Cover Photo: End Cue

