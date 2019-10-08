Binge & Buy: You’ve Got a Friend in ‘Toy Story 4’

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Oct. 8! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new releases like Toy Story 4, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019. Click each highlighted title to purchase through Amazon!

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Toy Story 4

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy named Forky to her room, a road-trip adventure with old and new friends shows Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Annabelle Comes Home

After being locked behind sacred glass in the Warrens’ artifacts room, Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who set their sights on the Warrens’ daughter and her friends.

Midsommar

An American couple, their relationship floundering, travel to a fabled Swedish midsummer festival where they become trapped in a sinister nightmare.

Gwen

Gwen is a young girl struggling with her mother’s unusual illness, her father’s absence, and the suspicious local community that has turned on them.

Light of My Life

Casey Affleck and Elisabeth Moss star in this edge-of-your-seat survivalist thriller. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, a father and daughter journey through the outskirts of society after a deadly virus has wiped out nearly all the female population.

The Ice King (DVD)

John Curry transformed ice skating from a dated sport into an exalted art form. Coming out on the night of his Olympic win in 1976, he became the first openly gay Olympian in a time when homosexuality was not even fully legal.

Reissues

From Beyond the Grave

Four horrific tales come together in an anthology in the gruesome spirit of Tales From the Crypt, starring Peter Cushing, David Warner, and Ian Bannen.

Hercules in the Haunted World

Hercules challenges the gods to save the woman he loves from being damned.

New on Digital HD

The Dead Center (in theaters and 4K Digital Oct. 11)

Troubled psychiatrist Daniel Forrester (Shane Carruth) is drawn to help a mysterious patient who is brought to the emergency psych ward in a catatonic state with no memory of how he reached the hospital.

Shut Up and Play the Piano

Follow Grammy Award-winning musician Chilly Gonzales on his rise from Canada to the world’s great philharmonic halls. Dive deep into his varied on-stage personas through newly shot interviews, old concert scenes, and imagined materials.

Surprise Me!

What if pain was merely a set-up for the ultimate surprise party?

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Volume XII (DVD)

MST3K XII is a collection of episodes of the cult comedy TV series and is recommended for use in the treatment of boredom. This set contains four discs of “misunderstood” cinema, robot puppets, tormented humans, and demented wisecracks.

Life With Lucy (DVD)

Lucy Barker is a grandmother living with her daughter’s family while constantly getting into comedic predicaments.

China Beach: 25th Anniversary Collector’s Edition (DVD)

From the moment the show debuted in 1988, with its iconic opening credits set to the Supremes’ “Reflections” as its theme song, it was hailed as groundbreaking television. In an era of testosterone-driven war movies, it delivered a unique perspective: the Vietnam War through the eyes of women!

