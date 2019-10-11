Mandatory Movie Battles: Heath Ledger’s Joker vs. Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

Not many comic book villains are as unforgettable as the Joker. From Jack Nicholson and Mark Hamill to Cesar Romero and Jared Leto, every actor that has played the Clown Prince of Crime has showcased different aspects of the character. While each of these performances is admirable in their own right, Heath Ledger’s interpretation in The Dark Knight blew audiences away. Legendary actor Joaquin Phoenix now dons the iconic face paint with a role that is wildly different than anything that has come before. Now that Joker has arrived in theaters, it is time to ask the inevitable: which film handles the character better? In a battle of titans, we pit Ledger in The Dark Knight against Phoenix in Joker. Only one can come out victorious!

Cover Photo: Warner Bros.

Who said it: The Joker or President Trump?

1/7 Action Joker is mostly a character drama, whereas The Dark Knight is a summer action blockbuster. While this fact immediately makes this category an unfair race, there is something to be said for the way Joker handles its action considering the limited budget. This round goes to Ledger for sheer action spectacle. Winner: The Dark Knight

2/7 Cinematography Even though Wally Pfister’s pioneering use of IMAX cameras to film The Dark Knight is noteworthy, the cinematography in Joker is absolutely astounding. In particular, the latter’s cinematographer Lawrence Sher does a masterful job with creating a moodier, gritty atmosphere when compared to Pfister and Nolan’s work behind the camera. Winner: Joker

3/7 Plot, Writing, and Themes In terms of influences, The Dark Knight apes the structure of Heat, whereas Joker pays homage to the style and tone of Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. Although Joker’s script is much more of a surface-level origin story than The Dark Knight, Nolan’s superhero opus is undoubtedly far more complex in terms of the writing, plot, and themes, making it the clear winner for this round. Winner: The Dark Knight

4/7 Comedy and Laughs While neither of these movies are outright funny, they both manage to create some good moments of comedic relief. Whereas Ledger’s “pencil trick” makes one laugh out of sheer shock and awe, the comedy in the new film is far more subversive. After all, the Joker's life is a comedy when he thought it was a tragedy. Even though there’s something creepy about the way that Ledger’s laugh is so maniacally intentional, there’s something equally as scary about a man who can’t help but laugh – even when he’s in pain or physical discomfort. Winner: Joker



5/7 Makeup Both interpretations of the character opt for a painted-on approach to makeup, which manages to set both apart on sheer design audacity alone. Although Phoenix’s version of the Joker is probably a tad more “realistic,” the lived-in nature of Ledger’s makeup is appealing. Ledger wins this round. Winner: The Dark Knight

6/7 Costume In terms of the costuming, Ledger’s version of the character is far more comics-accurate. While the costuming choices for Phoenix are admirable, the feel of Ledger’s patched-together look is far more menacing and intriguing. That said, the visual metaphor of giving the Joker a red suit makes for an undeniably unique take on the character. Winner: Joker

7/7 Acting When it comes to pure acting skills, both performances by Ledger and Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime are absolute clinics for top-tier acting within the superhero genre. While Phoenix's performance is much more understated than that of Ledger's, Ledger’s performance ekes out the slight advantage here. Even though Phoenix certainly gets more overall screen time, Ledger wins this round for the crazy amount of Oscar-caliber talent that surrounds him. Winner: The Dark Knight

As much as Pheonix’s performance in Joker comes close to topping the greatness of Ledger’s in The Dark Knight, the latter is a slightly more well-rounded experience than the former. Although Ledger’s performance in The Dark Knight narrowly wins this battle over Joker, both of these performances are stellar in equally unique ways.

Overall Winner: The Dark Knight