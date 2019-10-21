Culture / Entertainment
TV Couples

RANKED! The 20 Best TV Couples of the Last 20 Years

by Erica Rivera

Before we were even old enough to have a relationship, we watched couples enact them on television. We learned how to be a good (or a bad) partner, how to compromise, and how to keep love alive despite the worst circumstances. As adults, we continue to turn to TV for relationship guidance or simply to see our complicated, modern love lives reflected back at us. Over the past 20 years, plenty of twosomes have formed our idea of true love, but these are the 20 most influential of the 21st century club. Even after the shows ended, we like to think these couples continued to find one another and keep the flame alive.

Cover Photo: NBC

Drastic times, drastic measures: 8 Bold Ways to Save Your Relationship in One Fell Swoop

On-again, off-again: 8 Classic TV Show Relationships That Reinforce Your Relentless Commitment Issues

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.