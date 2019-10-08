Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC 243 Performances

2. Dan Hooker

The City Kickboxing star rolled to his sixth win in seven outings, as he captured a unanimous decision over The Ultimate Fighter 15 finalist Al Iaquinta in the three-round lightweight co-main event. Scores were 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26, all for Hooker. Iaquinta (14-6-1, 9-5 UFC) played right into the Kiwi’s hands. Hooker exploited his physical advantages, chewed into the Serra-Longo Fight Team mainstay’s lead leg with repeated kicks and cracked him with a thudding jab. He had Iaquinta in significant trouble in the first round, where he advanced to the back and hunted the rear-naked choke. Hooker then floored the New York native with a counter right hand in the middle stanza and continued to widen his lead in the third. The victory moved him to 19-8 overall and 9-4 in the UFC.