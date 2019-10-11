20 Celebrity Women Who Clearly Hate Wearing a Bra

Contrary to popular belief, not all women adore lingerie, especially bras. Over-the-shoulder-boulder-holders can be uncomfortable, restricting, or simply unflattering. Whether women eschew brassieres because of fashion, feminism, or just wanting to feel free, we’re not complaining. In fact, we celebrate them along with the rest of the country on National No Bra Day (Oct. 13). Here are 20 celebrities who clearly hate wearing bras. We applaud you, ladies. May you be braless forevermore.

Cover Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Contributor (Getty Images)

1/20 Kim Kardashian West One of the most recognizable celebrities in the world today (and frequent bra shunner), Kim Kardashian West let it all hang out for a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance. Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

2/20 Kendall Jenner Model and celebrity family member Kendall Jenner played peek-a-boo in this black dress in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images (Getty Images)

3/20 Kylie Jenner Going braless must run in the family. The youngest billionaire on Earth, Kylie Jenner, went sans support in New York City. Photo: TheStewartofNY/GC Images (Getty Images)

4/20 Lady Gaga Lady Gaga seems to have lost not just her bra, but the rest of her clothes, after a night of clubbing in London. Photo: RV/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)



5/20 Rihanna Rihanna has faith her tank will hold out while on a visit to New York City. Photo: Team GT/GC Images (Getty Images)

6/20 Selena Gomez Pop star Selena Gomez nips out in New York City. Photo: Gotham/GC Images (Getty Images)

7/20 Miley Cyrus We're not sure what's going on here fashion-wise, but we salute your body confidence, Miss Cyrus. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

8/20 Amanda Seyfried The American actress kept it casual between takes in L.A. Photo: GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)



9/20 AnnaLynne McCord The 90210 actress let it all hang loose. Photo: GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

10/20 Bella Thorne Then-teen actress Bella Thorne showed some skin for her beau, Gregg Sulkin, in L.A. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

11/20 Gwyneth Paltrow Actress and Goop creator Gwyneth Paltrow kept it au naturale at the Valentino haute couture fall/winter 2019/2020 show in Paris. Photo: Jacopo Raule (Getty Images)

12/20 Dakota Fanning Dakota Fanning kept cool in 50 shades of blue in L.A. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)



13/20 Heidi Klum Sometimes supermodels leave their house in their pajamas, too. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

14/20 Laetitia Casta French actress Laetitia Casta coyly shows off her assets at the 35th Cesars French film awards in Paris. Photo: PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP (Getty Images)

15/20 Brandi Glanville The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules madam left little to the imagination at a Hollywood premiere party. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage (Getty Images)

16/20 Lindsay Lohan Actress Lindsay Lohan found a dress so tight a bra would have been redundant for this appearance in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: Bill McCay/WireImage (Getty Images)



17/20 Alessandra Ambrosio The Brazilian model gave her bra the day off when she donned this mint green frock. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

18/20 Julianne Hough Actress Julianne Hough took New York City by storm in this curve-hugging dress. Photo: DISCIULLO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

19/20 Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence made us blush in this pink get-up at the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP (Getty Images)

20/20 Sharon Stone Sharon Stone has better things to do than don a bra while out in L.A. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

Success in a snap: Our All-Time Favorite Overnight Celebrities

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.