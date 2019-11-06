Mandatory Showdown: Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ vs. Scott Stapp’s Rock Band Creed

Though the Rocky franchise film Creed relies on hip-hop for its soundtrack, it’s rumored that Scott Stapp of the rock band Creed thought the film was a biopic about his band. We imagine he sat confused in the theater when Michael B. Jordan failed to ever pick up a guitar. Let’s put the band’s music in the ring with the movie and see which one hits harder.

Cover Photo: Warner Bros. & Rahav Segev (Getty Images)

1/8 Douche Factor A) Adonis Creed is no douche. B) No one in good conscience can call Rocky Balboa a douchebag. If we were taking Stallone’s douche factor and pitting it against Stapp, that’d be a whole different story. Sorry, Stapp, we’re not touching the Italian Stallion. "Douche" basically just means obnoxious, and all rockers are obnoxious. Rock on. Winner: Creed (the band)

2/8 Mumbling Rocky’s whole character is built around him being an uneducated and inarticulate “bum from the neighborhood” who does whatever it takes to win. Not being able to understand him is part of his charm. On top of this, Stallone is hard to understand already (due to being born without an upper lip…which is actually true, not a joke) and Rocky is even worse. Any mumbling Stapp does is unintentional and nowhere near as iconic as “Yo Adrian, blah, blah.” Winner: Creed

3/8 Hair Adonis Creed and Rocky sport pretty generic styles you can get at Supercuts for $16.49. Stapp, on the other hand, is over here rocking the contemporary Jesus free of charge. Winner: Creed (the band)

4/8 Underdog Story Adonis Creed's life really hasn’t been as hard as he tells everyone in the movie; he has a famous name and grew up rich. Creed (the band) are from Florida, and if that weren't enough to convince you of their humble origins, imagine trying to successfully mix a Christian theology with hotel trashing and headbanging. Winner: Creed (the band)



5/8 Iconic Ensemble On the one hand, you have lead vocalist Scott Stapp, guitarist/vocalist Mark Tremonti, drummer Scott Phillips, and bassist Brian Marshall. On the other, you have the lineage of a super fight: the old champion, Rocky Balboa, mentoring the young novice, Adonis Creed. Basically, imagine Joe Frazier training Muhammad Ali’s illegitimate son. Winner: Creed

6/8 Visuals Creed’s (the band) live performances have been critically acclaimed; their music was a prominent example of the late '90s grunge. They became one of the top-selling bands of the early 2000s. However, their music videos don’t necessarily hold up, while a good Creed training montage never gets old. Winner: Creed

7/8 Emotional Impact A beat can be defined as the sound made by one or more blows; the vibration resulting from a fist to a face or a stick violently tapping the head of a drum. Which strict combination of strikes is more impressive? The timing and talent of a boxer are equitable to that of a musician. Creed (the band) and Creed both have huge emotional payoffs in the form of epic guitar solos and thrilling knockouts. These payoffs often elicit a physical response from fans. Personally, we enjoy a good air-guitar solo over aimlessly punching the air. Winner: Creed (the band)

8/8 Longevity After splitting up, getting back together, and now pursuing solo careers (again), Creed (the band) has never been able to replicate the testosterone-infused Christian magic of its heyday. Creed not only proves that the Rocky franchise has more in the tank, but that something about the tried-and-true underdog story will never get old (as long as it assimilates with contemporary culture). Winner: Creed

While technically these two tied, nothing can compete with the in-your-face energy of Creed’s music and musicians. They’re confused, past-their-prime rejects. The Rocky franchise is unmatched in terms of over-the-top longevity, but Creed is just one movie. Creed the band may never mount the stage the same way they did two decades ago, but we can still sing “With Arms Wide Open “ with our friends in the car, any day of the week.

Overall Winner: Creed (the band)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.