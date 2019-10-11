Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Staff Picks: The Best Films About Fraud (Including ‘The Laundromat’)

by Erica Rivera

Fraud is fascinating. There’s no way around it. Whether it’s the quick (if malicious) wits of the men and women who outsmart the system or our unfulfilled desire to stick it to the man, we love learning about the great con artists of our time. To that end, we’ve hand-picked the best films about tricksters and troublemakers, all of whose stories are pulled from real life, for your entertainment. So microwave some popcorn, sit back, relax, and vicariously misbehave with these criminally good movies.

Cover Photo: Netflix

Bye-bye money: What To Watch When You Want To Gamble It All

Mandatory Movies: What to Watch When You Dream of Being a Famous Writer

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.