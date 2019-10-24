RANKED! Our 20 Favorite Comic Book Movies of the Last 20 Years

3. 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Cartoons have always been able to do what live-action has only recently achieved: a limitless embrace of the visual imagination. Into The Spider-Verse takes that freedom and runs with it, letting us swing around New York in a totally immersive way. The feel of the film is as comic book as anything we've seen, combining digitally sculpted 3D, 2D, and hand-drawn animation to create a fantastic cohesion. But beyond the killer visuals, the movie is populated with dynamic characters who borrow from great moments of Spidey lore while creating something wholly modern. The movie also bends the rules of the MCU in boundary pushing ways, all the while having something important to say. It's a film that soars in every sense of the word, and is arguably the best Spider-Man movie ever made.