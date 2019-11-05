RANKED! The 20 Best Video Games of the Last 20 Years

1. 'Minecraft' (2009)

Sometimes a game can be more than just a game. Like when it becomes a culture, an economy, and a mirror to human civilization. Minecraft is such a game. Legos on steroids, the game invites users to create whatever their heart desires. Using blockchain technology, the world is literally your canvass, the net result being a total collaboration between creator and user where the lines are infinitely blurred. Whatever the future may hold, much of it is being dreamt up on Minecraft first. The game has shown existence as meta, proving civilization and reality are mere constructs, a folly in which we all subscribe and play to varying degrees of success. Or maybe it's just a bunch of pixels being pushed around on smartphones. Either way, after Minecraft, the landscape of gaming can never be the same.