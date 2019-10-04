This Week in Trailers: Harley Quinn Assembles Her ‘Birds of Prey’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Birds of Prey. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), starring Margot Robbie! The film is set to be released in theaters on Feb. 7, 2020.

6 Underground

Netflix has released the debut trailer for 6 Underground, the action-adventure feature film directed by Michael Bay and starring Ryan Reynolds. Netflix has slated a December 13 release date on the streaming service.

Richard Jewell

Warner Bros. Pictures has revealed the first trailer and photos from Clint Eastwood‘s upcoming biographical drama Richard Jewell, set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 13 of this year.

1917

Universal Pictures has debuted the official trailer for 1917, the new film from Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes. The film will open domestically in limited release on Dec. 25 and wide on Jan. 10, 2020.

The Gentlemen

STX Films has released the official trailer for writer-director Guy Ritchie’s upcoming crime movie The Gentlemen, featuring a star-studded cast led by Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Jan. 24, 2020.

