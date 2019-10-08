RANKED! Top 10 Deck of 2019-20 NBA Super Team Lineups For the Upcoming Season

3. The Joker and the Nuggets

The Nuggets are an absolute enigma in the Western Conference for 2020. They finished strong last season considering their collective age and experience, with a trip to the conference semifinals, losing in seven games to Dame and the Portland Trailblazers. So, they were ahead of the curve a little bit last season, and now in 2019-2020 they've added to their already stocked arsenal of talent with the return of the haziest uncertainty in Denver since they legalized weed. The return of Michael Porter Jr., the young, highly drafted star who hasn't played a game at any level in over two years. Could Denver be even better this year? Jamaal Murray, Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr. (maybe), Paul Milsap, and Nikola Jokic will tell you they're ready to compete for the Western Conference championship.