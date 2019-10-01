Binge & Buy: ‘Spider-Man’ Travels ‘Far From Home’ to Blu-ray

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Oct. 1! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new releases like Spider-Man: Far From Home, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019. Click each highlighted title to purchase through Amazon!

Photo: Sony Pictures

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Spider-Man: Far from Home

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island

Trying to put their mystery-solving days behind them, the Scooby gang arrives at a mysterious tropical island where their vacation is cut short…by an army of marauding zombies!

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

Fierce gang boss Jang Dong-su (Don Lee) is violently attacked after a fender bender on a rainy night. After fighting back, he barely escapes, however his reputation as a feared leader is damaged beyond repair. The only way to restore his image is to find his attacker and exact revenge.

Itsy Bitsy

A family moves into a secluded mansion where they soon find themselves being targeted by an entity taking the form of a giant spider.

Maiden

The inspiring true story of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World yacht race.

Replace (DVD)

Afflicted with a dermatological disease, young and beautiful Kira discovers that she can replace her skin with that of other girls. Helped by her lover, she plots a murder and the victim becomes her donor, but when the disease returns, she is forced to find more victims.

Photo: The Criterion Collection

Criterion Corner

Local Hero

Peter Riegert and Burt Lancaster star in Bill Forsyth’s whimsical comedy of an oil company’s attempted buyout of a Scottish seaport.

Polyester

Plus-sized transvestite Divine stars opposite ’50s heartthrob Tab Hunter in this comic tale about a housewife with an overdeveloped sense of smell who is driven to the brink of insanity.

Cluny Brown

The final film completed by Ernst Lubitsch, this zany, zippy comedy of manners, set in England on the cusp of World War II, is one of the worldly-wise director’s most effervescent creations. Jennifer Jones shines in a rare comedic turn as Cluny Brown, an irrepressible heroine with a zeal for plumbing.

Photo: DC Comics

Book Club

Batman: Nightwalker

A ruthless new gang of criminals known only as Nightwalkers is terrorizing Gotham, and the city’s elite are being taken out one by one. On the way home from his 18th birthday party, newly minted billionaire Bruce Wayne makes an impulsive choice that puts him in their crosshairs and lands him in Arkham Asylum, the once-infamous mental hospital. There, he meets Madeleine Wallace, a brilliant killer…and Bruce’s only hope.

Photo: Warner. Bros Pictures

Reissues

The Shining (4K)

All work and no play makes Academy Award-winner Jack Nicholson, the caretaker of an isolated resort, go way off the deep end, terrorizing his young son and wife Shelley Duvall.

Zombieland (4K)

Nerdy college student Columbus (Jessie Eisenberg) and gun-toting, Twinkie-loving Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) are about to stare down their most horrifying challenge yet: each other’s company. Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin co-star in this double-hitting, head-smashing comedy.

Gremlins (4K)

A small town is besieged by some furry and not-so-cute little creatures after a young man ignores the warnings of a wise elder regarding their care and feeding.

Pan’s Labyrinth (4K)

Amidst a civil war, armed with only her imagination, young Ofelia discovers a mysterious labyrinth and meets a faun who sets her on a path to saving herself and her ailing mother.

Ida Lupino: Filmmaker Collection

Four newly-restored classics directed by Ida Lupino: Not Wanted (1949), starring Sally Forrest and Leo Penn; Never Fear (1949), starring Sally Forrest and Hugh O’Brian; The Hitch-Hiker (1953), starring Edmond O’Brien, Frank Lovejoy and William Talan; and The Bigamist (1953), starring Joan Fontaine, Ida Lupine, Edmond O’Brien and Edmund Gwenn.

The Addams Family 2-Movie Collection

Come join The Addams Family for two of the most hilarious scare fests of this season or any other!

Storm of the Century (DVD)

An unspeakable evil has arrived! From Stephen King, the best-selling novelist of all time, comes the terrifying tale of a town besieged by evil. The inhabitants of a picturesque, sleepy little town on a small island off the coast of Maine find themselves completely cut off from the rest of the world when they are hit by the worst storm of the century. As snow steadily buries everything familiar and an eerie darkness envelops the town, terror arrives in the form of an enigmatic stranger who somehow knows the innermost secrets of the residents.

Nightmare Beach

From Umberto Lenz, notorious director of such Euro-sleaze classics as Paranoia, Seven Blood-Stained Orchids, Spasm, Eyeball, and Cannibal Ferro comes Nightmare Beach, a shockingly gory tale of a madman in a motorcycle helmet who is taking out young co-eds all over the sparkling sands of South Florida during Spring Break.

Wax Mask

In Rome, a new wax museum is opened where the main attractions are lifelike recreations of gruesome murder scenes. A young man bets that he will spend the night in the museum but is found dead the morning after. Soon, people start disappearing from the streets of Rome and the wax museum halls begin filling with new figures.

Killer Crocodile

A group of environmentalists arrives at a faraway tropical delta where toxic waste is being dumped. However, the water also hides a giant crocodile.

Popeye the Sailor: The 1940s Volume 3

Prepare for 17 newly restored adventures featuring our favorite spinach-eating sailor man and his lovely leading lady, Olive Oyl. This set finishes out Popeye s second decade of screen stardom with cartoons originally released to movie theaters in 1948 and 1949.

Brother Can You Spare a Dime?

The chronicle of an unforgettable piece of American history: 12 crazy, painful seesaw years, from the Wall Street crash to Pearl Harbor, by juxtaposing contemporary news and documentary footage with extracts from Hollywood classics.

Lost City Of The Jungle

After a new radioactive element is found that acts as a defense against the atomic bomb, warmongers try to find it.

The Juniper Tree

An unsung talent in her lifetime, director, professor and Fulbright scholar Nietzchka Keene’s stark, stunning debut feature is loosely based on a Brothers Grimm fairy tale of the same name, and stars Björk in her first on-screen performance.

Photo: Cleopatra Entertainment

New on Digital HD

Pretenders (in theaters and VOD Oct. 4)

Life imitates deadly arts as a French New Wave obsessed film student, Terry, finds his muse in mysterious and beguiling actress, Catherine. Both Terry and his best friend, Phil, fall under the spell of this beautiful woman. But they soon realize that the more time they spend with her, the more enigmatic she becomes.

Semper Fi (in theaters and VOD on Oct. 4)

A police officer who serves in the Marine Corps Reserves is faced with an ethical dilemma when it comes to helping his brother in prison.

Photo: Shout! Factory

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Sesame Street: 50 Years and Counting (DVD)

It’s Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary! To celebrate, enjoy a very special 2-disc DVD set. With over 5 1/2 hours of content from all five decades of the beloved show, there is something for everyone, including fan-favorite animations, songs, celebrity appearances, and more!

FLCL: Progressive (DVD)

The sequel to one of the most insane anime ever created, FLCL: Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu,” who are determined to unlock their hidden potential.



Robin Williams: Comic Genius (DVD)

This DVD features the HBO Special Robin Williams Off the Wall and more.

Gunsmoke: The Fifteenth Season (DVD)

An American television Western drama series created by director Norman Macdonnell and writer John Meston. The stories take place in and around Dodge City, Kansas, during the settlement of the American West.



Tell Me a Story: Season One (DVD)

This series takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge, and murder.

Charmed (2018): Season 1 (DVD)

Three daughters, firebrand social justice warrior Melanie “Mel” Vera, fun-loving Maggie and brilliant geneticist Macy find out they’re actually powerful witches, as was their mother. It’s a lot to take in, but ultimately the sisters accept their new destiny as The Charmed Ones…

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.