10 GIFs Proving ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ Is All About Sylvester Stallone Entering Menopause

Look, we’re not experts at what menopause is, but we’re fairly certain it’s what happens when middle-aged women morph into old women. Which is why we believe the hidden message of Rambo: Last Blood is about Rambo going through menopause. The most notable side effects of menopause (aka when a woman’s period ends for good) are night sweats, hot flashes, and mood swings. Over the course of the film, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) exhibits these symptoms like you would not believe and here’s proof in the form of glorious GIFs.

Photo: Alberto Pizzoli (Getty Images)

Movie buff: 8 Upcoming Iconic Movie Roles Reprised

1/10 Hot Flash

2/10 Night Sweat

3/10 Mood Swing

4/10 Mood Swing



5/10 Mood Swing

6/10 Mood Swing

7/10 Mood Swing

8/10 Definite Mood Swing



9/10 Mood Swing

10/10 Mood Swing

Just don’t: 15 Ridiculous GIFs Of People Dancing In Public

What other tell-tale signs did you notice, if you were one of the 30 people that saw this film? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.