Top 7 Video Games to Fire Up Your College Dorm Party
College is officially back in session, and you know what that means — rampant, unadulterated partying. But whether you’re a freshman just branching out into the campus social scene, or a senior fratboy well-versed in the art of getting hammered, you can definitely enhance your extracurricular ragers with a video gaming session or two. But doing so poses a tricky question: which games work best for a college dorm party? With this handy guide, we break down seven video games that are guaranteed to make hitting the consoles just as fun as hitting the communal bong.
'Madden NFL 20'
Another year, another Madden game. But this year’s effort deserves credit for making significant improvements to the controls and even features a few actual college teams -- even if they’re only seen in career mode. (While we're on that subject, please EA Sports, can we get another NCAA Football game, please?)
No other sports game even comes close to producing the level of trash talk that can erupt from a fiercely-contested Madden head-to-head, making this the top pick for any frat house gaming tournament.
'Rocket League'
So football isn’t enough for you? How about teams of cars going head-to-head as they slip, slide and somersault their way around a giant arena to get a giant ball into their opponents’ goal? It might not be brand new, but Rocket League is still a ticket to a ridiculously good time, with the emphasis on ridiculous. Better yet, it has four-player local split-screen play -- great for both casual hangouts and larger gatherings.
'Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers'
They say old games are the best, but sometimes the old ones that get a glorious HD makeover are pretty damn great, too. Ultra Street Fighter 2 may be a remake of Super Street Fighter 2 from 25 years ago, but in terms of delivering the fluid, hard-hitting action that the Street Fighter franchise is famous for, it just can’t be beaten. A must for any retro game party.
'Fortnite: Battle Royale'
Hopefully, by the time you’ve graduated from college, you’ll have outgrown your Fortnite addiction (seriously, it’s a kid’s game). But for your freshman LAN parties, we’ll allow it. We’ll even admit that its battle royale shenanigans can be a good accompaniment to a few beers with your dorm buddies, too. But if you haven’t graduated to Apex Legends or PUBG by the time you finish college, we’re gonna be having words.
'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'
Maybe with the likes of Kirby, Yoshi, and a whole host of characters aimed at children to choose from, Nintendo’s mash-up beat ‘em up might also seem a bit too kiddish for a college party. But if you truly believe that, then you simply haven’t played the game and witnessed the madness that can unfold. Plus up to eight players can duke it out all at once -- how could this one be overlooked?
'Jackbox Party Packs'
Some might say that trivia games you play on your phone aren’t real games. These same people, in their hypocrisy, still play HQ Trivia when no one’s looking. The simple truth is that trivia games are fun, light ways to pass time with a few friends. Jackbox’s own series of them also happen to be pretty hilarious and are an awesome way to break the ice at college freshers.
'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'
No list would be complete without mentioning the ultimate multiplayer game series of them all: Mario Kart. With the latest offering providing eight-player races with two linked Switches, it’s also got volume for any college tournament. Plus you can infuriate your fellow undergrads with those last-minute surges across the line to take first and build bitter, campus-wide rivalries by the simple release of those blue shells. Why bother making friends in your college years when you can have a few enemies instead?
