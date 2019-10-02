Sports
NBA posters

Vintage NBA Posters You Wish You Still Had Hanging on Your Wall

by Casey Gutting

Back in the ’80s and ’90s, NBA posters covered every basketball fan’s wall, door, and school locker. You repped your favorite player with a classicly, sports-creative poster displayed with the help of thumbtacks, sticky putty, or (if you were really trying to show off) you framed it and hung it properly on the wall, like an adult. No matter who your favorite NBA star is, the posters on this list are hands down the greatest ever created. Not only are they classically vintage, but they capture the game in a simple, funny, and entertaining way that has been lost in modern fandom.

Cover Photo: iland19 (Getty Images)

Nintendo Nostalgic: ‘NBA Jam’ Remains Basketball’s Most Outrageous Video Game

All-Star fashion icons: NBA Players With Killer Red Carpet Style

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.