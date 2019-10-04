Culture / Entertainment
Peaky Blinders

The ‘Peaky Blinders’ Guide to Dealing With a Crazy Ex

by Josh Plainse

Anyone who’s caught up on the period gangster drama Peaky Blinders knows that its protagonist, Tommy Shelby, is having a rough time. (Warning: spoilers ahead!) He lost his wife a couple of seasons ago and he’s starting to become a little unhinged. The fifth season of the show recently aired on BBC and is set to be bingeable on Netflix this month. One of the ongoing themes this season is Shelby’s deteriorating mental health; this is manifested in his increased paranoia, lack of sleep, and reoccurring visions of his dead wife, Grace (who’s a horrible adviser). While we can’t relate to seeing dead loved ones everywhere, we can relate to seeing exes everywhere…especially the crazy ones who won’t leave us alone. With that in mind, here’s the Peaky Blinders guide to dealing with a crazy ex—from relationship to breakup.

