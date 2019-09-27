This Week in Trailers: Sandler Goes Dark in ‘Uncut Gems’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Uncut Gems. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: A24

Uncut Gems

A24 has released the first trailer for Uncut Gems, the crime drama starring Adam Sandler and directed by the Safdie Brothers. The film will open in the U.S. on Dec. 13, with Netflix distributing the film internationally.

The Irishman

Netflix has released the full trailer for The Irishman, the new film from Oscar winner Martin Scorsese, offering new footage from the film and a better idea of what to expect when it debuts in theaters and on Netflix this November.

Frozen 2

Walt Disney Pictures has revealed the new Frozen 2 trailer, offering one last batch of new footage from the highly anticipated sequel ahead of its Nov. 22 debut.

Wounds

It’s been over a year since we last heard any word on the Armie Hammer-led thriller Wounds and after premiering earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival, it finally has found a new home at Hulu as the first trailer has revealed it will premiere on the streaming service next month!

Primal

The official trailer for Lionsgate’s forthcoming action-thriller film Primal has been released, featuring our first look at Oscar winner Nicolas Cage as an animal hunter, who must hunt down a white jaguar and a highly dangerous assassin. The R-rated film will have its theatrical release in selected theaters and on VOD on Nov. 8.



